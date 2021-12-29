Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) Senior Officer Sells C$65,190.00 in Stock

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) Senior Officer John Patrick Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.46, for a total transaction of C$65,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,253,951.38.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc has a 1-year low of C$16.00 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.78.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.

