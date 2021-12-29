Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) Senior Officer Sells C$65,190.00 in Stock

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) Senior Officer John Patrick Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.46, for a total transaction of C$65,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,253,951.38.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc has a 1-year low of C$16.00 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.78.
About Hardwoods Distribution
