Hardy Reed LLC Acquires New Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE SITE traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $239.45. 229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.70 and its 200 day moving average is $205.68. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.