Hardy Reed LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 261,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,342 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. 242,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140,854. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35.

