Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.44. 249,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,958,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.81. The company has a market cap of $955.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock valued at $341,966,906. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

