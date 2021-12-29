Hardy Reed LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 133.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after buying an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.25. 8,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,819. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.