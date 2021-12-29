Hardy Reed LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,810. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

