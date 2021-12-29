Hardy Reed LLC Sells 370 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 162,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 490,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. 415,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,984,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.