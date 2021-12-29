Hardy Reed LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $142.94. The company had a trading volume of 69,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,969. The firm has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.