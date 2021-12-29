Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Down 2.3%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). 725,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 538,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.71. The firm has a market cap of £7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

