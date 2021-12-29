Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.05

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,578,284 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £31.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.95.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

