Head to Head Analysis: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) vs. Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bristow Group and Blade Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.12%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group -9.22% 0.22% 0.10% Blade Air Mobility N/A -7.83% -3.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Bristow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and Blade Air Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.18 billion 0.76 -$56.09 million ($3.84) -8.23 Blade Air Mobility $50.53 million 11.90 -$40.05 million N/A N/A

Blade Air Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions. It is located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

