Head-To-Head Comparison: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) versus Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Weatherford International and Newpark Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Newpark Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Weatherford International presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Weatherford International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Newpark Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Newpark Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Newpark Resources -7.13% -5.17% -3.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and Newpark Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newpark Resources $492.63 million 0.56 -$80.70 million ($0.44) -6.77

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newpark Resources.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Newpark Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

