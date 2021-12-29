Head-To-Head Contrast: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) & Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and Bank7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $71.22 million 8.59 $15.15 million $1.97 25.85 Bank7 $54.98 million 3.79 $19.27 million $2.44 9.43

Bank7 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coastal Financial. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 26.62% 16.19% 1.18% Bank7 38.87% 19.38% 2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coastal Financial and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coastal Financial presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Bank7 has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Bank7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Coastal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank7 beats Coastal Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

