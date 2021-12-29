Head to Head Contrast: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) vs. Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cars.com and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86 MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cars.com currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. MariMed has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 161.63%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Cars.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53% MariMed 16.12% 87.05% 18.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 2.11 -$817.12 million $0.29 57.59 MariMed $50.90 million 5.64 $2.14 million N/A N/A

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com.

Volatility and Risk

Cars.com has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats Cars.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

