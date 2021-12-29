Head to Head Contrast: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) & Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Village Farms International and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $170.09 million 3.32 $11.61 million ($0.04) -160.21 Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Village Farms International and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 6 1 3.14 Local Bounti 0 0 2 0 3.00

Village Farms International currently has a consensus price target of $20.39, suggesting a potential upside of 214.70%. Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.23%. Given Village Farms International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -1.71% -0.57% -0.40% Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Village Farms International beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The Cannabis segment covers the production and supply of cannabis products to be sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally through Pure Sunfarms. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in 1987 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

