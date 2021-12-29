Head-To-Head Review: Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) & Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Codex DNA and Bruker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bruker 0 3 3 0 2.50

Codex DNA presently has a consensus target price of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 245.60%. Bruker has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.51%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Bruker.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codex DNA and Bruker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bruker $1.99 billion 6.26 $157.80 million $1.77 46.37

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Bruker 11.44% 31.48% 10.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Bruker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bruker beats Codex DNA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI Life Science segment includes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consists of conducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research, and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1960 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

