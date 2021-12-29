Head to Head Survey: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Crown Castle International pays out 194.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

90.2% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of New Residential Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle International and New Residential Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 15.27 $1.06 billion $3.03 68.09 New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.65 -$1.41 billion $1.37 8.07

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than New Residential Investment. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crown Castle International and New Residential Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 1 3 9 0 2.62 New Residential Investment 0 1 8 0 2.89

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus target price of $198.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. New Residential Investment has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. Given New Residential Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 21.27% 14.75% 3.38% New Residential Investment 39.50% 13.53% 1.85%

Volatility & Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats New Residential Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

