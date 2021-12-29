Head to Head Survey: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB)

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Statera BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Statera BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and Statera BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hookipa Pharma $19.58 million 3.20 -$44.08 million ($2.12) -1.13 Statera BioPharma $260,000.00 266.64 -$2.40 million N/A N/A

Statera BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hookipa Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hookipa Pharma and Statera BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hookipa Pharma 0 2 4 0 2.67 Statera BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 391.67%. Given Hookipa Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hookipa Pharma is more favorable than Statera BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and Statera BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hookipa Pharma -339.35% -50.48% -40.18% Statera BioPharma N/A -37.36% -30.13%

Risk and Volatility

Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statera BioPharma has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hookipa Pharma beats Statera BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Statera BioPharma Company Profile

Statera Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia. The firm is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn’s disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401) and COVID-19 (STAT-205) in addition to expansion into fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Andrei V. Gudkov and Yakov Kogan on June 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

