Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 20.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 32.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.26. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

