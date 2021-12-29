Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HLIO stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.57. 1,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,197. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

