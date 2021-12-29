Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $31.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $768.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

