Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,221 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,469 shares of company stock valued at $10,431,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.