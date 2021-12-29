Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $142,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 988,421 shares of company stock valued at $46,440,775. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.