Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

NYSE CFG opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

