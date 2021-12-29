Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GENI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,655,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GENI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

