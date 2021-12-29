Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PALC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 200,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 108,503 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66.

