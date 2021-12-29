Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,457 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 4.7% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after buying an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. 285,952 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.

