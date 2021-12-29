Heron Financial Group LLC Buys 903 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. 246,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,989. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

