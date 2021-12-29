Heron Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $67.44. 9,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

