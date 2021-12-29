Heron Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3,691.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.15. 17,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,307. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

