Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $372.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.63. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

