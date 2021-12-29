Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 4.2%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares were up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 41,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,829,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Separately, Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

