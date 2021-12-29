HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HSBC by 506.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 395,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

