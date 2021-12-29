Human Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 4,727 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 814,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

