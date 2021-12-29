Human Investing LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

