Human Investing LLC Sells 286 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 41.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of National Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

