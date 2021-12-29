Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.14 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $47,622.34 or 0.99915159 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $2.14 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.11 or 0.07844919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,660.48 or 0.99995163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051561 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

