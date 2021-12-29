Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Up 0.4%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €509.50 ($578.98) and last traded at €506.50 ($575.57). Approximately 2,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €504.50 ($573.30).

A number of analysts recently commented on HYQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €514.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €517.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 90.91.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

