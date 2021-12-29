I/O Coin Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $372.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,313,005 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

