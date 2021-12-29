IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 683.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. 77,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

