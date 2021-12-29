IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 305.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 46,068,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,055,000 after buying an additional 3,532,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PBUS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,941 shares. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

