IAG Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $479.28. 104,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $480.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

