IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,334 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,341,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 149,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,050. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.