IAG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 220,781 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.36. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

