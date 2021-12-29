Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBDRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Iberdrola stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. 67,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,797. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

