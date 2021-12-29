iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICAD. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

ICAD opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $176.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.08.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and have sold 38,750 shares valued at $376,625. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

