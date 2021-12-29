ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 17,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 206,121 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0837 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 224.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 661,641 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

