Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Hits $6.43 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $497,972.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00181800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00224538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.11 or 0.07844919 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,346,536 coins and its circulating supply is 55,050,844 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.