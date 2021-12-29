IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS remained flat at $$29.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,275. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $127.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $956.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after buying an additional 189,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

