Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $380.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.96. Illumina has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,215 shares of company stock worth $5,843,219 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

